Fresh Del Monte Produce Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:42 PM ETFresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)FDPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.