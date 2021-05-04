Manitowoc Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)MTWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.6M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.