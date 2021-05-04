Hyundai recalls more than 390K vehicles due to engine fire risk

  • Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF) says it is recalling more than 390K vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to the risk of engine fires.
  • In one recall, the issue is serious enough that owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made for brake fluid leak issue, according to Associated Press.
  • The larger recall covers more than 203K Santa Fe Sport SUVs from model years 2013-2015. Some of those vehicles are being recalled a second time. Hyundai says the recall enhances the remedy from one issued in September of last year. The other recall covers nearly 187K Elantra vehicles from model years 2019-2020 and some Konas and Velosters. with 2-liter engines. In that recall, the piston rings may not have been properly heat-treated, which can cause engine damage, oil leaks and possible fires.
  • Yesterday, Hyundai reported that U.S. retail sales jumped 146% in April against the soft pandemic comparable.
