Adaptive Biotechnologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETAdaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)ADPTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.75M (+32.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ADPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.