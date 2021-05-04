Bridgewater's Ray Dalio outlines why he feels Biden equals FDR
May 04, 2021 2:12 PM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor77 Comments
- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio contends in a note "that most everything that is happening now has happened many times before for basically the same reasons" and says he finds 1930-45 the most recent period analogous to today.
- He highlights in both the Roaring '20s and 2000-2007:
- Short rates hit 0%. The periods saw debt, wealth gaps, and bubbles during tightenings and the tightening then "led to rises in short rates that led to severe debt and economic downturns that led to big easings." (See Bridgewater chart at bottom.)
- The Fed needed to ease more, so it printed money and bought bonds.
- With short rates pinned at 0%, borrowing and collecting the carry made holding bonds profitable. But cash was trash with no nominal return and "significantly negative real returns." Those "low interest rates and all that money printing drove up the prices of most everything, most notably gold and stocks."
- Wealth and political gaps led to a shift from Republican leaning to Democratic leaning "and big moves to stimulate the economy and redistribute wealth through fiscal and monetary policies."
- He also sees language from President Franklin Roosevelt echoed by President Joe Biden on:
- Fairness, with Roosevelt saying, "revenue laws have operated in many ways to the unfair advantage of the few" and Biden calling for "the wealthiest Americans to finally pay their fair share."
- Inequality, with Roosevelt calling for very high taxes to restrict high incomes that "come not only through the effort or ability or luck of those who receive them, but also because of the opportunities for advantage which Government itself contributes," and Biden saying the "labor share of national income has been declining for years, representing a worrying trend for workers and a contribution to rising income inequality."
- Corporations, with Roosevelt noting "the smallest corporation pays the same rate on its net profits as the corporation which is a thousand times its size" and Biden looking to "ensure that large, profitable companies pay a baseline amount of taxes."
- Inheritance taxes, with Roosevelt saying the "transmission from generation to generation of vast fortunes by will, inheritance, or gift is not consistent with the ideals and sentiments of the American people" and Biden opposing repealing the estate tax, or cutting taxes "on just 7,000 of the wealthiest heirs in our country."
- With Biden's latest stimulus push, Bridgewater's director of research says the best stock returns may be in Europe.