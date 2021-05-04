OraSure Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETOraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)OSURBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57M (+80.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OSUR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.