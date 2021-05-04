MetLife Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)METBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.03B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Net investment income estimated at $1.4B.
- Book value per share is seen at $78.80.
- Over the last 2 years, MET has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.