NuVasive Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)NUVABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.56M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NUVA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.