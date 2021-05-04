Glaukos Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS)GKOSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+29.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.05M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GKOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.