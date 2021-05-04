PayPal Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+54.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.9B (+27.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects TPV of $264.92B.
- Over the last 2 years, PYPL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 29 upward revisions and 0 downward.
