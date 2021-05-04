Nu Skin Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)NUSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $634.26M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 74.3%.
- Over the last 1 year, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.