Essential Utilities Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:53 PM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)WTRGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $656.92M (+157.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTRG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.