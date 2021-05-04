Gildan Activewear Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)GILBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+216.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $482.43M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.