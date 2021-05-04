UGI FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 1:54 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)UGIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- UGI (NYSE:UGI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.