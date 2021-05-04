Sterling Construction soars 11% post Q1 earnings beat and improved margins
May 04, 2021 1:56 PM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)STRLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sterling Construction (STRL +11.2%) beats Q1 earnings estimates, with revenue growth of 6.3% Y/Y; and net income grewth of 262.9% Y/Y to $11.67M.
- Segment revenues: Heavy Civil $147.05M (-5.5% Y/Y); Specialty Services $124.09M (+18.5% Y/Y); and Residential $44.17M (+21.5% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin improved by 310 bps to 14.3%; and operating margin expanded by 340 bps to 7.2%.
- EBITDA was $29.95M (+47.6% Y/Y); and margin improved by 306 bps to 9.5%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $38.72M, and compared to $10.77M a year ago.
- Combined Backlog was $1.71B at the end of the quarter, up from $1.53B at December 31, 2020
- Company reaffirms FY21 guidance: Revenues $1.46B to $1.49B vs. consensus of $1.48B; and net income $52M to $55M.
- “Sterling represents a compelling investment opportunity to participate in three end markets with strong tailwinds at a basement level entry price’” mentions SA Contributor Milei DeAlma Advisory, with Very Bullish rating.
