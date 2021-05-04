Bright Horizons Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)BFAMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-81.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $391.15M (-22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BFAM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.