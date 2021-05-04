FICO FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETFair Isaac Corporation (FICO)FICOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FICO (NYSE:FICO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.59 (+21.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $323.26M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FICO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.