Nevro Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)NVROBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.91 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.26M (-2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVRO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.