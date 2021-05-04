Green Dot Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)GDOTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.19M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.