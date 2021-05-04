LHC Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)LHCGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $524.48M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LHCG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.