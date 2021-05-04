Sarepta Therapeutics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)SRPTBy: SA News Team
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.57 (-51.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.08M (+42.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRPT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- FY Exondys 51 revenue estimate of $454M.
- FY Revenue estimate of $636M (range $546M to $801M)
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.