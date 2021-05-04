ACADIA Pharma Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)ACADBy: SA News Team
- ACADIA Pharma (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $112.01M (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACAD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- R&D expense estimate of $71.2M.
- SG&A expense estimate of $123.1M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.