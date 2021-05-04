Grand Canyon Education Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)LOPEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $234.97M (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.