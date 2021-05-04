Copa Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)CPABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.38 (-236.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.99M (-66.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.