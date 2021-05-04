STAAR Surgical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)STAABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.26M (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STAA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.