Unum Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnum Group (UNM)UNMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Unum (NYSE:UNM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Book value per share estimated at $53.53.
- The virus to drag down Unum EPS, but sales may start firming: Bloomberg.
- Over the last 2 years, UNM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.