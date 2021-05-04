Ceridian HCM Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)CDAYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.23M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.