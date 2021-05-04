PetIQ Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPetIQ, Inc. (PETQ)PETQBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+255.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $210.19M (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PETQ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.