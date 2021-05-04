NiSource Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 2:15 PM ETNiSource Inc. (NI)NIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.