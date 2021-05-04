Albemarle Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)ALBBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $757.11M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of $191.9M for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.