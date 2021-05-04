Marathon Oil Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+168.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+9.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.