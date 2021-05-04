Franco-Nevada Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETFranco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)FNVBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+37.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.68M (+27.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.