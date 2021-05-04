Royal Gold FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)RGLDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.49M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGLD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.