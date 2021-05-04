CF Industries Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)CFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+74.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.