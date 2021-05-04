DCP Midstream Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021
- DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+111.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (+41.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DCP has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.