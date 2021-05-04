Cimarex Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)CTRABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (+248.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $615.04M (+30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XEC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.