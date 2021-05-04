Allstate Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.94 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.21B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- GAAP combined ratio is seen at 89.3% while underlying ratio at 82.7%.
- Book value per share is estimated at $81.36.
- Catastrophe losses (post-tax) is seen at ~$466M.
- Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.