Allstate Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.94 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.21B (+10.5% Y/Y).
  • GAAP combined ratio is seen at 89.3% while underlying ratio at 82.7%.
  • Book value per share is estimated at $81.36.
  • Catastrophe losses (post-tax) is seen at ~$466M.
  • Over the last 2 years, ALL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
