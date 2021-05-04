Dominion wins operating license extension for Surry nuclear plant
- Dominion Energy (D -1.3%) says the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its application to extend the operating license for its Surry nuclear power plant in Virginia for another 20 years.
- Surry operates two nuclear units capable of generating electricity for 419K homes.
- The licenses for Surry units 1 and 2 had been set to expire in 2032 and 2033.
- Dominion also says the NRC is reviewing its application to renew the licenses of the two North Anna Power Station units, also in Virginia.
- Combined, the two facilities produce nearly a third of the electricity for Dominion's 2.7M customers in Virginia and North Carolina, and they represent 92% of the carbon-free electricity generation in Virginia.
- Dominion shares trade lower after the utility reported a narrow Q1 earnings beat while operating revenue slipped 2% Y/Y.