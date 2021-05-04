Hilton Worldwide Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 2:48 PM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)HLTBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-86.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (-47.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable system RevPAR -41.4% and EBITDA of $208.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, HLT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.