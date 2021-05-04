AmerisourceBergen Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 2:49 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)ABCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.47 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.06B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted gross margin of 2.94% and adjusted operating margin of 1.38%.
- Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.