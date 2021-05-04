Cedar Fair Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 2:51 PM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)FUNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.82 (+52.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.3M (-88.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FUN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.