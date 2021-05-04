Lumber Liquidators Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 2:55 PM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)LLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $293.12M (+9.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +10.4% and gross margin 37.7%; Operating margin is expected to be 3.3%.
- Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.