CNH Industrial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 CNH Industrial By: Shweta Agarwal
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+333.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.71B (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.