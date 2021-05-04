Booking Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$6.06 (-260.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-49.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross bookings of $10.05B and gross profit of $1.17B.
- EBITDA is expected to be -$172.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.