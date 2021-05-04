Fox Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETFox Corporation (FOXA)FOXABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+193.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (+29.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOXA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.