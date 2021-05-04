FleetCor Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $607.82M (-8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.