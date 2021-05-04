March Madness sports betting handle estimated at $1.6B
- PlayUSA Network estimates that the March Madness sports betting handle came in at $1.56B this year.
- "Betting on the NCAA Tournament came in on the high end of our projections. Enthusiasm in new markets, particularly in Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia, but also in Colorado and Indiana, really helped make March Madness a massive success. It also helped that New Jersey and Nevada, the two largest markets in the U.S., met what were lofty expectations," notes PlayUSA Network analyst Eric Ramsey on the big month,
- The sports betting handle in Nevada for March Madness was estimated at $360M to lead all states. Next up, New Jersey was estimated to have brought in $275M in March Madness bets, while Illinois provided an exact figure of $176.8M to place third. Overall, seven states brought in over $100M in March Madness bets, per the PlayUSA Network forecast.
