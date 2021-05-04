Vaxart recovers day after shares take post-earnings drubbing
May 04, 2021 3:59 PM ETVaxart, Inc. (VXRT)VXRTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares are up more than 9.3% in late afternoon trading, a day after the stock dropped 26% due to disappointing Q1 earnings and a delay in a phase 2 trial of its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- However, shares rose more than 20% after-hours yesterday as the company reported promising phase 1 results on the candidate in COVID-19 variants.
- B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani today reiterated his buy rating and $13 price target.
- He wrote that he is encouraged by the company's build-up of its manufacturing capabilities, as well as having some production tasks completed by partners.