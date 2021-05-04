OneSpan EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue

May 04, 2021 4:05 PM ETOneSpan Inc. (OSPN)OSPNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.08; GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $50.8M (-10.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.7M.
  • For FY21, the company expects total revenue in the range of $215 to $225M; ARR growth of 22% to 26%; Adj. EBITDA approximately break-even.
  • In Q2, we expect ARR growth of 25% - 30%, and for recurring revenue to increase sequentially and Y/Y, while perpetual license and hardware revenues decline as we continue our shift to a recurring model.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.