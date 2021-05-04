OneSpan EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue
May 04, 2021 4:05 PM ETOneSpan Inc. (OSPN)OSPNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 misses by $0.08; GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $50.8M (-10.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.7M.
- For FY21, the company expects total revenue in the range of $215 to $225M; ARR growth of 22% to 26%; Adj. EBITDA approximately break-even.
- In Q2, we expect ARR growth of 25% - 30%, and for recurring revenue to increase sequentially and Y/Y, while perpetual license and hardware revenues decline as we continue our shift to a recurring model.
