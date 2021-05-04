Viavi Solutions EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.05 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $303.4M (+18.4% Y/Y) beats by $12.88M.
  • GAAP operating margin of 11.8%, up 820 bps Y/Y
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 20.2%, up 540 bps Y/Y.
  • "Fiscal Q3 2021 posted record revenue and non-GAAP profitability for a March quarter, typically a seasonally weak quarter period. VIAVI exceeded the high end of the guidance range with the revenue at $303.4 million and non-GAAP operating margin at 20.2%. Non-GAAP EPS at $0.18 reached the high end of the range," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and CEO. "NSE revenue continued to see strong recovery momentum and exceeding our expectations, up 12.9% from a year ago levels led by strength in Fiber, Cable, and Wireless. OSP revenue came in-line with our guidance, up 33.2% year-on-year due to strong demand in both Anti-Counterfeiting and 3D Sensing."
  • Press Release
